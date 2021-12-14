BROOKHAVEN — Cindy Rene Dahl Smith, age 62, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, in Brookhaven.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy near Charleston with interment following at Adams Arbor Cemetery near Paynes. Visitation will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. before the service. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Rene is survived by her daughter, Allyson Hall of Brookhaven; son, Ryan Smith of Charleston; a brother and 4 grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to Paducah Wells Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Marlene Carpenter 17448 Hwy 35 Charleston, MS 38921.