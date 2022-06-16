CHARLESTON — Clarice Smith Dahl, age 87, passed away peacefully Friday, June 17, at her home.

Funeral services were 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Womble Funeral Home with Rev. Shelly Scallions officiating. Interment followed at Dahl Cemetery near Enid.

She was born May 20, 1935, in Cascilla to the late Charlie Randolph Smith and Bessie Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston.

Clarice is survived by her daughters, Pam Pipkin (Eugene) of Charleston, Kim Tennyson (Jason) of Charleston and Bobbie Kennedy (Kevin) of Charleston; seven grandchildren, Ashley Douglas, Dahlton Pipkin, Dylan Pipkin, Hannah Crawford, Chelsey Gazaway, Lance Tennyson and Cassie Tennyson; eight great-grandchildren, Blake Douglas, Brayer Pipkin, Creed Pipkin, Maylee Carson, Anna Crawford, Brooke Crawford, Liam Tennyson and Lynlee Kate Tennyson; and a special friend, Evelyn Slaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert “Bobby” Lewis Dahl; five sisters, Bertha Pollan, Josie Morris, Morine Odom, Charlsie Kendall, Agnes Logan; and a brother, Cecil “buddy” Smith.

Pallbearers were Ben Logan, Blake Douglas, Dahlton Pipkin, Dylan Pipkin, Lance Tennyson and Roger Morris. Honorary pallbearer was Odie Howard.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.womblefuneralhome.com.