COFFEEVILLE — Daniel Melton Sossaman, Sr., age 50, of Coffeeville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Spring Hill Church of God of Prophecy near Charleston with Bro. Roger Jackson and Bro. Jesse Strider officiating. Interment will following in Adams Arbor Cemetery near Charleston. The family will received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Feb. 9, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service and one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday.

He was born August 24, 1971 in Marks to Oscar Melton Sossaman, Jr. and Norma Joyce Shankle Sossaman.

A mechanic and farmer by trade, he loved any time he was able to spend outdoors. Daniel worked for a number of years for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He possessed a strong work ethic. When he wasn’t at his regular job, Daniel could be found working on heavy equipment for a friend or neighbor. Daniel not only worked hard, he played hard too. He enjoyed the sport of hunting and fishing, but loved the fellowship with friends that it brought. He was a member of the Pearidge Hunting Club. A devoted Christian, Daniel attended Spring Hill Church of God of Prophecy.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Strider Sossaman; two sons, Daniel Sossaman, Jr. of Cascilla and Bailey Sossaman and his wife, Samantha of Rosebloom; his mother, Norma Joyce Shankle Sossaman of Coffeeville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alton and Jody Strider of Rosebloom; brothers-in-law, William Strider (Jessica) and Rev. Jesse “Skeeter” Strider (Kelley); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Melton Sossaman, Jr., and his grandparents, Bill and Lola Mae Shankle and Oscar and Inez Sossaman.

The family requests memorials be directed to the Spring Hill Church of God of Prophecy.

Daniel Sossaman, Jr. (DJ), Bailey Sossaman, Shawn Hughes, Cliff Waldo, Mark Lane and Chris Whitten will carry Daniel to rest in the Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.