CHARLESTON — Darnell Mills Whitten, age 95, passed away Saturday morning at Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. until service time beginning 11 a.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston with interment to follow in Bethel Cemetery.

Darnell was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, an avid reader, quilter, needlepoint, gardener and loved her family, especially those grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Whitten; her parents, Lawrence and Velma McMinn Mills; and several sisters and brothers.

Those whom she leaves behind include her three daughters, Bonnie Burkley (and the late Tommy Burkley) of Batesville; Diane Stanford of Charleston and Janice Avant (John) of Water Valley; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Hargett of Mt. Home, Ark. and Bettie Pittman of Batesville; and one brother, Billy Mills of Batesville.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

