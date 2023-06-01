OPP, Ala. — David Alfred Jeffery, age 74, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala.

The family will receive friends today, Friday, Jan. 6, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at New Bethel Holiness Church. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at North Shady Grove Church of God Cemetery at Cascilla.

David was born November 25, 1948 in Scottsboro, Ala. to Rev. Robert Delorn and Parrie Lee Romans Jeffery. David had served as a Church of God Pastor in several churches across the Mid-South. He had also worked in construction through the years. Riding motorcycles, camping and spending time with family were among his favorite things to do.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Ragsdale Childs Jeffery; sons, Terry Jeffery, Mike (Patricia) Jeffery, David Glen Jeffery, and Timothy Jeffery; his brother, Larry Jeffery; his sisters, Virginia (Gene) Truman, Linda (Tommy) Hill, and Becky (Neal) Davis; his granddaughter, Victoria Jeffery; and his grandsons, Kaden Jeffery and Eli Jeffery.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Delorn Jeffery; his mother, Parrie Lee Jeffery; and a sister, Mary Jeffery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.