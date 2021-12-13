ENID — Donald Ervin Eastridge died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the age of 78.

The family will hold a graveside service 2 p.m. today, Dec. 13, at Bethel Cemetery in the Teasdale community near Enid. Frank Bartozzi will officiate. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He was better known as “Doc” or “Astro” to all his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Rachael Bennett Eastridge; his daughter, Rita (Darren) McMullen and his daughter, Shannon Eastridge; his beloved grandchildren, Donovan Goad, JJ (Hailey) Zettler, Lauren (Matt) Anderson, Sy Pritchard, Blake Sides, Samantha Eastridge and Wyatt Kuglar; as well as 8 great-grandchildren; his precious sisters, Jettie (Ronnie) Williams and Vee Eastridge; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samual Sylas Eastridge and Letha Mae (Hollingsworth) Eastridge; his sister, Rita Sanders; his brothers, Sammy Eastridge and Paul (Joanne) Eastridge; his daughter, Donna Pritchard; and his son, Donald Bennett Eastridge. What a glorious reunion they are having.

