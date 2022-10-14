CHARLESTON — Donald R. Goad, age 68, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. today, Oct. 14, at Newsom Funeral Home chapel in Charleston with interment following in Bethel Cemetery near Enid.

He is survived by his three children, Mitch Goad, Don Goad and Tonya Goad Russell; siblings, Robbie Griffin, Bonita King, Calvin Goad and Sherry Bailey; and 7 grandchildren.

Donnie was preceded in death by one son, Matt Goad; his parents, Jack and Velma Goad; and siblings, Mike Goad and Jackie Person.

