CLARKSDALE — Donald Wayne Pullen, 63, a retired electrician, died Jan. 4, 2023 at his home.

Visitation is Saturday, Jan. 6, 10-11 a.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale with burial follwing in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his sons Daniel (Karli) Pullen, Braden Pullen, both of Hernando and Beau (Ashley) Pullen of Helena, Montana; his mother, Evelyn Arant Pullen of Charleston; sister, Sonya Pullen Swafford of Cleveland; brother, Byron (Terri) Pullen of Clarksdale; and granddaughters, Ainsley and Aubrie Pullen.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Pullen, and brother, Ricky Pullen.