SCOBEY — Donnie M. Hardin, age 69, passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Donnie was a computer wiz, lived a simple life, loved doing construction work for others, very artistic with his hands and would give you the shirt off his back!

Those whom he leaves behind include three sisters, Betty Parker (Raymond) of Houston, Texas; Frances Ingram (Rufus) of Rosebloom; Shirley Newman (John) of Canton, Ohio; one brother, George Hardin (Terry) of Houston, Texas; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Marie Johnson Hardin; a sister, Louise Newton; and a brother, James Russell Hardin.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

