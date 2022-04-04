TUTWILER — Dorothy Bingham passed peacefully in her Tutwiler home Monday, March 28, just about forty feet from where she was delivered by her Grandmother Dorothy Turner on the kitchen table.

Born second of four children to Martha Turner Bullen, Dorothy may have had the most adventurous life with her self made success due to her ability to make friends where ever she went.

She accepted Jesus as her savior at age 14 she said a year after everyone in her Sunday School class because she throughly wanted to understand this commitment. She truly loved the Lord.

After marring her West Tallahatchie High School sweetheart Bill Bingham in 1958, she followed in his Air Force career, they had a son William Lawrence Bingham Jr. who later decided he’d rather be named Christopher.

By the time Dorothy was 23 she was divorced and teaching herself to drive a semi truck hauling used tires throughout the country with Chris as her steady work companion until he had to attend school. She then opened up a tire store, one tire store turned into several, then came a night club and ranch.

She always said one child and one husband was enough but she raised about five boys that were like family. She loved animals raising birds and dogs and had several dogs up till her death.

She was an accomplished china painter and gave away her pieces freely.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Turner Bullen Gwin and Leigh Melvin Bullen Sr.; a brother, Leigh Melvin Bullen Jr.; and a sister, Martha Elizabeth “Beth” Christensen.

She is survived by her only child, Christopher Lawrence Bingham, and daughter-in-law, Carla from Jacksonville, Ala.; her remaining sister, Lydia Barker Dunavent, and brother-in-law, Chester; first cousin, Sunny Turner/Nancy and their daughters, Leslie and Michelle Turner; Leigh Melvins widow Patty, their daughters Martee Rodi, Amanda Wommack and Susan Keen; and Lydia’s son, Leigh Christopher McMullen, and daughter, Anna Osborn.

It was important to Dorothy for everyone to know that she had a spotless driving record, never receiving a ticket, and she never learned to cook, failing home economics because her grandmother didn’t allow children in the kitchen.

Meredith Nowell is in charge of the arrangements, as the family chooses to have a private service with her ashes at rest in a columbarium in Anniston Alabama.