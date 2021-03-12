MARKS — Dorothy Ann Johnston, age 80, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, at Tallahatchie General Extended Care Facility in Charleston.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, with the family gathering to receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.

Dorothy formerly owned Heirloom of Clarksdale Drapery Designs, was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening and fishing. She was also retired from Wal-Mart as a greeter.

Those whom she leaves to cherish her loving memory include her son, Billy Wayne Turman of Pensacola, Fla.; daughters, LaWanda Gail Turman of Marks, Cynthia Diane Turman of Charleston and Brittany (Wayne) Clark of Pope; also sons, William Henry Johnston of Waco, Texas, David Johnston Jr. and daughter Diane Presley of Clarksdale; grandchildren, Cody Noel Turman, Ashlin Hope Presley, Candace Storm Herring; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Johnston; granddaughter, Ashley Dawn Turman; her mother, Christine Russell McKay; brother, Carl Lester; and two step daughters, Carol and Margaret.

