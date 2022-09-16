CHARLESTON — Dorothy “Dot” Leigh, 92, of Charleston was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening, Sept. 16, from 5 - 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 12:30 until service time beginning at 2 p.m., all at Corinth Baptist Church located on Tallaha Road, south of Charleston. Interment will be on Saturday following the service at Union Cemetery in Tillatoba. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and sister. She loved her family and always showed her love. She was the daughter of Riley and Martha Bonner Bailey.

She was a Christian and a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church since August 6, 1958 and an active member of the Ladies Sunshine Sunday School class until her health declined and she was unable to attend. She has served as a Sunday school and VBS teacher, on the outreach committee and several other capacities as needed. She loved her church and her church family. She always enjoyed reading and studying her Bible and other spiritual books. Most of all she loved praying for her family and friends. She was a faithful prayer warrior.

Dot is survived by three daughters, Shirley (William Earl) Tillman of Charleston, Faye (Mark) Hartley of Tillatoba and Gaye (Jerry) Milam of Charleston; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer) Tillman of Kosciusko, Jennifer (Gordon) Stanford of Charleston, Nathan (Betsy) Hartley of Tillatoba, Kristie Hartley of Tillatoba and Joshua Milam of Charleston; eight great-grandchildren Ryan, Russ and Reed Tillman of Kosciusko, Harleigh and Carter Stanford of Charleston, Rowland, Mary Brett and McLendon Hartley of Tillatoba; sister, Nina McCranie of Fayetteville, Ga.; brothers Carroll (Freda) Bailey of Marietta, Ga., John (Mary) Bailey of Southaven and Donald (Rosamond) Bailey of Southaven; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Louise Bailey, Christine Kolek, Joyce Ballard; brothers, Newt Bailey, Riley Bailey Jr., Clyde Bailey, Winston Bailey and a great-grandchild, Libbie Claire Stanford.

Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church 1534 New Hope Road Scobey, MS 38953

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.