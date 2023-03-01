CHARLESTON — The homegoing service for Ms. Edith Mae Bellamy, age 95, a lifelong resident of Charleston, Mississippi, was held on Dec. 28, 2022, at New Town Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston.

Ms. Bellamy left for her heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2022, at the Tallahatchie Extended Care Facility, with family and staff nearby.

She is survived by a daughter, Joanne (Deacon Andrew) Melton of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sons, Deacon Frederick (Bessie) Bellamy of Charleston, and Wayne Bellamy of Cincinnati; and nine grandchildren, Ralph Johnson, Joe Johnson, Dr. Vanessa Bellamy (her girl), Frederick Bellamy Jr., Mario (Miya) Bellamy, Dwayne Lewis, Quincy Lewis, Iesha Lewis and Darren Bellamy.

She was preceded in death by a son, Alva “Leo” Bellamy.