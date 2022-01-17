CLEVELAND — EL Hugh Ferguson went to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 13. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Drew Cemetery after service.

EL Hugh Ferguson born in Glendora to Oather and Rosie (Lowelling) Ferguson. He attended Webb-Swan Lake Elementary School as a young boy. EL Hugh lived in Tallahatchie County as a young man. He graduated Drew High School. After graduation he joined the National Guard and served in the Korean War.

EL Hugh farmed in Tippo and Tallahatchie County with his father for many years. He lived in Webb for many years and was a devoted member of Webb Baptist Church and the Lion’s Club. He later went to work at Parchman and retired as a postal clerk.

El Hugh moved to Cleveland in 2006 and lived with his little dog Benji. He was a faithful member of the Yale Street Baptist Church. EL Hugh was loved by all that knew him. He attended the National Guard meeting every year, until there was only 3 members left. Most of all he loved God, his family, and his country.

He is predeceased by his parents, Oather and Rosie Ferguson; beloved grandson, Shane Champion; brother, Oather Ferguson; sisters, Joyce Smallwood, Linda Bright, and recently his beloved sister, Dolly Sheron.

EL Hugh is survived by daughter, Cindy Sims; great-granddaughter, Felicia Hutchinson; sister, Margaret Morgan; brother, Pete Ferguson (Peggy); along with a host of nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Lovett Neal, as well as his caregivers, Cliff and Cathy Cooper.