SCOBEY — Elizabeth Louise Brewer, age 54, passed away Sunday, March 13.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, at First Baptist Church in Charleston from 12-1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joe May conducting. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth was born in Memphis, Tenn., on June 19, 1967.

She is survived by a daughter, Shanna Brewer (Derek Smith) of Pope; a son, James Dexter Brewer of Scobey; two sisters, Peggy McGee Wilson (Jerry) of Drummonds, Tenn. and Mishell Crowell (Mike Morgan) of Charleston; and three grandchildren, Harlee Smith, Annabell Smith, and Hazelyn Smith, all of Pope.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Freeland Amos McGee and Lula Hall McGee; and husband, James Devi Brewer.

Pallbearers are Colton Brownlee, Dustin Brownlee, Trevor Brownlee, John Ellett, Doug McCord and Nickolas Trigleth. Honorary pallbearers are Gavyn McDonald, Mike Hoop and Bryan Heafner.

