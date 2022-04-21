Ellen Albert

LEWISBURG — Ellen Brooks Albert, of Lewisburg passed away Saturday, April 23, surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Brantley Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, at Brantley Funeral home with interment following at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, Tenn.

Ellen was born in Charleston and was the youngest of five daughters born to Malcolm Hayden Brooks and Martha MaeEllen Brooks. She attended John Rundle High School, in Grenada and later retired from International Paper Worldwide Headquarters in Memphis.

She enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with her mother and four sisters, and cherishing her husband, daughters, and grandson.

Ellen was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Hayden Brooks.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Albert, her daughters, Carla Brooks and Tracie (Kenneth) Gatewood; her grandson, Atley Hayden Snyder; her mother, Martha MaeEllen Brooks of Byhalia; sisters, Linda Siler of Hernando, Lawanda Sisco and Mary (Francis) Ables of Byhalia, and her twin sister, Dorothy (Robert) Sugg of Summit; and many nieces and nephews.

The family requests that any memorial contributions in her name be made to the Olive Branch Animal Shelter or the CAA Research Institute at J. Philip Kistler Stroke Research Center in Boston, MA (angiopathy.org). The funeral service may be watched via livestream on the Brantley Funeral Home Facebook page.