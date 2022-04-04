CHARLESTON — Ernest Inman, age 90, passed away Wednesday, March 30, at Baptist North Mississippi Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home. Interment followed at Charleston City Cemetery with Bro. Joe May officiating.

Mr. Inman was married to the love of his life, Sue Inman of Charleston, for seventeen years, loved attending church at Charleston First Baptist, reading his Bible and just reading in general.

Along with his wife Sue, Ernie is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hooper Inman; his mother, Mary Lou Bridges Moore; two daughters, Debra and Patty; and one sister, Rose.

