Evan Bourne

Tue,05/17/22-3:42PM, 126 Reads

CLARKSDALE — Evan Bourne, age 88, of Clarksdale, passed away Friday, May 12, in Clarksdale. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Chapel Hill M.B. Church in Clarksdale. Tutwiler Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

