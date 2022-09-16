SARDIS — Evelyn Chandler Slaughter, age 90, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, at her home in Sardis.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 16, from 12 p.m. until the service time beginning 1 p.m. all at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with interment to follow at the church cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Evelyn loved to quilt, was an avid gardener growing vegetables and flowers.

Those whom she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Claudean Turner and her husband, Clinton of Sardis; three grandchildren, Teresa White and husband Joey, Andy Pullen, Dennis Pullen and his wife, Ronda; and two great-grandchildren, Meredith Ohler and Emily Ohler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Slaughter; parents, George and Hattie Moody Chandler, five sisters, Elsie McCampbell, Sadie Nelson, Betty Jo Hudson, Eudora Melton, Polly Ann Nolan and four brothers, Bill, Edgar P., James Wesley and George Jr Chandler.

