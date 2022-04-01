CASCILLA — Floyd Thomas “Tommy” Jones, Jr., age 63, of Cascilla, carpenter and contractor, passed away Friday, Dec. 31,at his home.

A private memorial service was planned. McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service had charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Jones; three daughters, Jennifer Williams of Nesbit, Jessica Spooner of Byhalie and Gina Rutland of Tillatoba; a son, Clint Terry of Olive Branch, and 7 grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.