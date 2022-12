CHARLESTON — Francine Glass, age 65, retired nurse, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, at her home.

Funeral services were 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Newsom Funeral Home with interment following at Goshen Cemetery near Coffeeville.

She is survived by her husband, William R. Glass of Charleston; a brother, John Fly; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.