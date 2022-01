CHARLESTON — George Stokes Jr,, age 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Newsom Funeral Home chapel in Charleston.

He is survived by his children, Mickey Rush, Larry Stokes (Debbie) and Wesley Stokes (Kim) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Stokes.

