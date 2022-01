CHARLESTON — Gerald Arnett Smith, Jr., age 49, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, at Crystal Health & Rehab in Greenwood.

He was an over-the-road truck driver and was a member of the Springhill Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his brother, Tim Nickens of Senatobia, and long-time companion, Mary Harris of Charleston.

His final wishes were to be cremated, which his family is honoring. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services has charge.