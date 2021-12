CHARLESTON — Glenda Faye Miller, age 58, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, at her home in Charleston.

Funeral services are scheduled for 12 noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Sharkey Road, near Tippo. Great Southern Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharnyka Miller and Patrice Miller, both of Memphis, her husband, Gene Earl Kimbrel of Charleston, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.