TUTWILER — Henry Gipson, age 61, of Tutwiler passed away Saturday, July 9.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Tutwiler Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Old Antioch Baptist Church in Sumner with interment following in Good Hope Cemetery at Webb.