CASCILLA — Horace Dean King, age 90, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, at Baptist Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Stonefield Church of God in Cascilla. Interment will follow at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Paynes. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Horace was a member of Stonefield Church of God and was a musician that especially had an interest for playing the guitar. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Ross (David) of Holcomb; three sons, Horace Dean King Jr. (Martha) of Cascilla, Johnny Ray King (Faye) of Cascilla and Freddie King (Bonita) of Leverette; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Chester Ray “Jay” King (Shirley) of Cascilla.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia King; his parents, Albert and Addie Kendall King; four sisters, Mollie Spears, Doris Huston, Bobbie Lee King and Ester Fay King; and four brothers, James Albert, Arthur Lawrence, Thomas Wesley and Robert Fred King.

The family request that memorial contributions be sent to Stonefield Church of God, 426 Cascilla Rd, Holcomb, MS 38940.

