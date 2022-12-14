OAKLAND — James W. Adams Jr. (Billy) of Oakland, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 89.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Newsom Funeral Home, 911 E. Main Street, Charleston. All are invited to attend. The funeral will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery near Oakland.

The oldest of three, Billy was born to James W. Adams, and Francis Holland Adams. He was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church where he attended services regularly with his wife.

Billy was an avid outdoorsman who loved to bird and deer hunt. He also enjoyed tending to his farm and his cattle. Billy is remembered as a dedicated husband, a loving father, and a doting grandfather. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family was surpassed only by his love for them.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Ingram Adams; and his brother, John O. “Bud” Adams.

He is survived by his sister, Harriett Adams Gabbert (Glen); his children, William Rayford Adams (Ramona), James Derek Adams (Jan) and Steven Douglas Adams (Charlotte); grandchildren, Ashley Adams Hargis (Marshall), Morgan Adams Page (Christopher), Steven Chaistin Adams and Adrian Rhae Adams; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Lane Hargis, Hayes Dylan Hargis, Christopher Odell Page Jr. and Jamie Elizabeth Page.

