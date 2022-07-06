TUPELO — James Edgar Walters, age 93, ended his earthly journey on Saturday, June 4, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness.

A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday only at the funeral home. Friends and family are invited to attend. A committal service will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Memorial Gardens at Paynes.

He retired from the United States Air Force in 1973 and relocated to Webb, Mississippi. James moved with his wife, Evelyn Sumner Walters, to Tupelo in 2005 to be closer to family.

James is survived by his son, Robert Franklin Walters (Sherry) of Bartlett, Tenn., and his daughter, Susan Walters Rish (James) of Tupelo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer Walters Isenhower (Clint), Brittany Walters Morris (Sean), Robert F. Walters, II (Chelsey), Parker Staten Rish (Kaylyn), Robert Peyton Rish (Jennifer), and James Preston Rish; and 10 great grandchildren. James is survived by his sisters, Betty McCullough, Ann Tubbs, and Lynn Faella, and his in-laws Marcell Pressgrove, Richard Sumner (Sue), Leon Sumner (Joy), Patsy Woodard and many beloved nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Evelyn Sumner Walters; his parents, Sabrin and Whit Walters; and his brother, Whit Walters, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Harvest Building Fund at First Baptist Church, 300 North Church Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.