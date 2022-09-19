CHARLESTON — Jenny Carol Brewer Brownlee, age 50, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto, in Southaven.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at First Baptist Church in Charleston.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church with interment following in New Hope Presbyterian Cemetery. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She was a teacher and owner of Jenny’s Gifts.

She is survived by her husband, James David Brownlee; three sons, Colton Brownlee of Lake Geneva, Wisc., Dustin Brownlee of Oakland and Trevor Brownlee of Tutwiler; and 4 grandchildren.