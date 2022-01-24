VANCE — Jenny Frances Campbell, age 64, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, at her home in Vance.

The family will hold a graveside memorial service Saturday, Jan. 29, beginning at 3 p.m. at Brazil Cemetery. Kimbro Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Frances formerly worked for Gurley's in Lambert and Marks, loved motorcycling and loved her grandchildren.

Those whom she leaves behind include two daughters, Amanda Kendall (Roger) of Florence and Crystal Ledford (Greg) of Vance; two sons, Jimmy Dale Hollingsworth (Anita) of Batesville and Maxey Campbell Jr. (Shanda) of Vicksburg; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxey Campbell Sr.; one daughter, Sherry Hollingsworth; and her parents, Frances Higginbotham Hardy and John Robertson.