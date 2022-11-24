OAKLAND — Jere Thomas Warren, age 78, of Oakland, passed away Friday, Nov. 25.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Interment will be at Maury City Cemetery in Maury, Tenn. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

He was the owner and operator Automotive Paint Supply Co. in Memphis and was a longtime member of Leawood Baptist Church. He retired to Oakland where he was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Warren Hubbard of Madison; a brother, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.