POPE — Jerry Lewis Holloway Jr. was born to Jerry and Jessie Dean Holloway on Feb. 7, 1956 in Marks, and he departed this life on Jan. 31, at his home in Pope.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, Feb. 2, 2022 from 4 - 6 p.m. in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in the chapel with interment following in Crowder Cemetery.

As a child, Lewis was brought up as a very hard worker, working at the Holloway service station at a young age. Then in 1989 he went to work at MDOT and remained there for twenty-eight and a half years. He was always ready to tell a joke , loved playing sports and loved watching sports on T.V. He really loved those loud pipes on his truck.

Those whom he leaves behind include his beloved wife of twenty-four years, Bridget Doubleday Holloway of Pope; one daughter, Jennifer Pressgrove (Bill) of Gore Springs; two step-sons, Ronnie Pittman (Amanda) of Oxford and Brandon Pittman of Pope; one grandson, Tyler Lewis Lee Ware; four step-grandchildren, and two brothers, Jeremy Holloway and Barry Sullivan of Nashville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Holloway, mother, Jessie Dean Sullivan, and one sister Jerri Lynn Holloway.

