WEBB — Jessie James Davis, 68, of Webb, passed away on Saturday, May 14, in Clarksdale.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tutwiler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Frierson Chapel Baptist Church in Sumner with burial following in church cemetery.

Tutwiler Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.