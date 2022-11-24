SUMNER — Jo Ann Walters, age 92, went to be with her Lord on Friday morning, Nov. 25.

The family will hold a graveside memorial service on Monday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Garden Cemetery located south of Charleston in the Paynes community. Kimbro Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Jo Ann was a member of First Baptist Church of Sumner, was an avid reader, artist, loved spending time with family and friends, and also grew and shared the most beautiful hybrid daylilies that anyone has ever layed eyes on.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory numerous nieces and nephews, and three sisters-in-law, Betty McCullough, Ann Tubbs and Lynn Faella.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Whit Walters; her parents, Thomas and Irma Anderson; and four sisters, Billie Gene Miller, Virginia Ingle, Dorothy West and Bobby Jane Smith.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Churhc of Sumner, PO Box 145, Sumner, MS 38957.

