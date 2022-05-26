CHARLESTON — Joan Elaine Harris Ross, age 73, passed away the morning of Friday, May 27. Her long battle with cancer ended in her home with family.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, May 30, at Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy. Interment followed in Adams Arbor Cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She was born in Houston, Miss. on Aug. 29, 1948 to Eunice Parker Harris and Cletties “Hobby” Harris. Joan graduated from Bethel Springs High School in Tennessee. She was married to Thomas Wesley Ross on Sept. 29, 1967.

Joan and Tomy lived most of their lives in Charleston. She worked at Parchman state Penitentiary where she retired after 28 years. She was a long-time member of Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy, where she was the song leader, Sunday school teacher, band leader, VLB leader, church clerk and treasurer for 14 years, senior activities leader and Christmas play director.

She was honored to go to the International Youth Camp of the Church of God of Prophecy as a staff member and as a camper (at seperate times). She worked for many years at the Church of God of Prophecy youth camp, Kamp Kumbaya, in Eupora, as a counselor and song leader. She also sang with the Charleston Christmas Community Choir.

She loved fishing, camping, rummaging, reading, table games with friends and family, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her father, Cletties “Hobby” Harris; her mother, Eunice Parker Harris; her brother, Jerry Dean Harris, and a host of aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Ross of Charleston; daughter, Kimberly Ross Medders and “son-in-love” Greg Medders; and daughter, Mandy Ross Britt and “son-in-love” Dennis Britt; and 4 grandchildren, Houston Medders, Nolan Medders, Jesse Kathleen Britt and Piper Layne Britt.

Joan was well known in the state of Mississippi and surrounding states for her one-of-a-kind, God-given ability to minister through song.

