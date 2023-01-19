CHARLESTON — Joseph “Joe” Paxton Mullen, age 68, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, at his residence in Charleston.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Womble Funeral Home in Charleston. A graveside service will follow with immediate family and close friends at Charleston Cemetery, with Bro. Joe May conducting.

He was born on November 20, 1954, to Catherine Otott Mullen and Edward “Buck” Paxton Mullen.

Joe was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Charleston. He was a volunteer on the Charleston Fire Department and he owned/operated Mullen Farm Supply.

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Rene Mullen; two daughters, Catherine (Ginny) Mullen Harvey (Kelly) of Ocala, Fla., Elizabeth Lee Martin (Benny) of Sardis; a son, Edward Paxton Mullen, II (Deeanna) of Charleston; and four grandchildren, Addie Martin, Bowen Martin, Joseph Paxton Mullen II, Alayna “Ally” Mullen.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Cindy Brougher.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate or First United Methodist Church P. O. Box 159 Charleston, Ms. 38921, or the charity of choice.