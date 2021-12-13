John Biggers Jr.

OAKLAND — John (Jack) Henry Biggers Jr., age 89, retired Greyhound bus driver, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Brookdale Oak Hollow Memory Care in Bedford, Texas.

A celebration of life service will be held in Spring of 2022 the Oakland/Water Valley area. Details will follow at a later date.

He was born Sept. 4, 1932 in Webb, and was the second of three children of the late John Henry Biggers, Sr., and Vida Inez Biggers. Jack loved the Lord and was faithful to Sylva Rena Baptist Church near Water Valley. He was a long-time supporter of Strider Academy and funded academic and athletic scholarships for students.

Jack is survived by one brother, Aaron Biggers of Baton Rouge, La.; a sister-in-law, Mary Biggers of Bedford, Texas; four nieces, Claire Ulrich (Max) of Bedford, Texas, Lou Ann Scherer (Joe) of Bedford, Texas, Susan Biggers Horn of Bedford, and Sarah Pittman (Paul) of Baton Rouge; two nephews, John Biggers of Bedford and Lewis Biggers (Cheryl) of Austin, Texas; as well as many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Lester Biggers, and sister-in-law, Ann Biggers.