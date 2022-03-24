OXFORD — John Brice Terrill, age 74, passed away Monday, March 21, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Peace Lutheran Church in Oxford with Rev. Sawyer Meyers conducting the service. Interment will follow at Friendship East Baptist Cemetery near Charleston. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He was born on August 26, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Norman Brice Terrill and Rose Lee Terrill.

John was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Oxford. John enjoyed playing the bag pipes and sewing. He loved making peg furniture and his donkeys.

John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Terrill; four daughters, Sherry Lee Marburger, Charline Chesnutt, Mary Terrill and Joanie Brice Guyer; a son, Luke Brice Terrill; and four grandchildren, Brooke Chesnutt, Emily Chessnut, Eli Guyer and Jacob Chessnutt.

Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com.