CHARLESTON — Joyce Martin, age 91, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. until service time beginning 2 p.m., all at the Church of Christ in Charleston. Interment will follow in Charleston City Cemetery.

Joyce married the love of her life, Oliss Marshal Martin on December 11, 1946. She was a member of Charleston Church of Christ, an avid gardener, had a love of fishing and also was a very good seamstress.

Those whom she leaves behind to forever cherish her memory include her daughter, Laura Martin Criss (Jim) of Charleston; two sons, Henry O. Martin (Sheryll) of Sardis and Benny Martin (Linda) of Sardis; a beloved niece, Margie Gordon Scott of Lebanon, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family request you consider:

Magnolia Messenger, PO Box 1578, Kosciusko, MS 39090 or Charleston Church of Christ, 342 George Payne Cossar Blvd., Charleston, MS 38921.

