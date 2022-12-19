SCOBEY — Morrison Kersh May, Jr., 80, of Scobey, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Paul Cemetery in Tallahatchie County with Rev. Chuck Provine officiating.

He was born October 26, 1942 in Jackson to Morrison Kersh, Sr. and Billie Ruth Presley May.

Kersh grew up in Pearl and spent the bulk of his working life in the automobile business. He was an active member of Paul Baptist Church in Tallahatchie County. A devoted Mississippi State sports fan, he also enjoyed playing dominoes at every opportunity. Kersh was a gifted conversationalist and was always able to put those in his presence at ease.

Survivors include sons, Marty May (Barbara) of Vicksburg and Josh Shaw of Chattanooga, Tenn.; daughter, Shari Roberts (Tim) of Huntsville, Ala.; sister, Patricia Hicks of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, Kami Mitchell, Karly Daffron, Kennedy May, Jordan Roberts and Keely Steele; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Gayle; and a sister, Peggy Majure.

Josh Daffron, Wayne Gore, Ronnie Hand, Ethan Mitchell, Robert Mullen and Jordan Roberts will honor Kersh by serving as pallbearers and carry him to rest in the Paul Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.