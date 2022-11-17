CHARLESTON — On Sunday, Nov. 20, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford for an extended period of time.

Visitation will be Tuesday night, Nov. 22, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Newsom Funeral Home chapel in Charleston. Visitation will also be from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at First Baptist Church in Charleston with the funeral service to follow there. Interment will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Enid. Rev. Joseph Williams will be officiating at the services and Bro. Joe May, assisting.

Kevin was born August 4, 1970 to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy, who resides in the Teasdale Community in Tallahatchie County.

Kevin had a passion for helping others. This kind-hearted man was known and loved by all who came in contact with him. It is true, “To have known him, was to love him.”

Kevin was a “Teller of Stories.” He would recall in detail events that would make his listeners seem to be actively included in whatever adventure he was sharing. Oh how we laughed as he recounted stories from his experiences,… all true! Quite an entertainer in that respect!

Kevin was employed by the City of Batesville as a gas superintendent. He demonstrated to his fellow workers what a real work ethic was all about.

As a volunteer firefighter from the age of 16, he served his community, and in 2002 he was named Fire Chief for the City of Charleston. He was a dedicated First Responder who answered all kinds of accident calls. Whether teaching CPR classes or giving tours of the fire station and trucks, he always volunteered to make life better and safer for all.

Friday nights would find Kevin working security for the Charleston High School Tiger football team. From home games to road trips, he was there to help keep students and coaches safe.

You can see why Kevin was named the Hometown Hero in 2021.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory a loyal and faithful companion, Gail Lance; his mother, Wanda Ivy; two loving daughters, Shelbi Orrell (Curtis) and Anna Hodges; one brother, Brandon Hodges (Alisha); one grandson, Lyles Orrell; nephews, Briar Hodges (Mae), Wyatt Hodges, Ty Hodges and Hayden Lake Hodges; niece, Raylee Reece Hodges; and great nephew, Waylon Hodges. Also he leaves honorary children, Nichole Bouchillon (Jonathan) and Austin Lance (Candace); and honorary grandchildren, Brooklyn Bouchillon and John-Austin and Tuck Lance.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Griffin Hodges and a brother, Gregg Hodges.

Pallbearers are Dan Trout, Cal Trout, Briar Hodges, Lee Crenshaw, David Karr, Blane Breland, Randy Simmons and Bill Powell,.

Honorary Pallbearers are Donnie Ivy, Shane Little, Charleston Fire Department, Batesville Gas Department and Tallahatchie Sheriff’s Department.

