CHARLESTON — Larry W. Champion, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 21, from 1 p.m. until service time beginning 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church with interment to follow at the church cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Larry loved his family and was a friend to many. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where friendships there meant so much to him as his health declined. He was thankful for every opportunity given to worship His Savior.

Anyone that knew Larry knew his love of hunting and all things outdoors. He especially loved the sport of fox hunting and served as a judge for fox trial field events in Mississippi, as well as, other states.

He developed many life-long friendships that he cherished while participating in this sport, such as the one with his dear friend, Mr. Alton Strider who saw that he was able to enjoy one last hunt in recent months.

He also loved deer hunting and was a member of Asculmore Hunting Club.

In earlier years, he enjoyed the sport of golf and spent many hours on the course with his big brother, Charles Michael.

Larry retired from both Grenada Farms Inc. and Tallahatchie General Hospital maintenance.

Those whom he leaves behind include his wife, Diane Champion of Charleston; two daughters, Amanda Champion of Como and Stacey Robb (Chad) of Charleston; two sons, Richie Champion (Debbie) of Pope and Curtis Todd (Jill) of Water Valley; seven grandchildren, Kayla Champion of Walls, Kelsey Champion of Batesville, Jacob Champion of Pope, Justin Champion of Pope, Eli Robb of Charleston, Molly Todd of Water Valley and Parker Todd of Water Valley; three great-grandchildren, Mila Baker, Noelle Baker and Noah Baker, all of Batesville; two sisters, Anita Sykes (Johnny) of Charleston and Melanie Whitten (Tandy Sr) of Charleston; one brother, Bennie Champion (Shirley) of Charleston; his sister-in-law, Emily Champion of Charleston; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Elaine Champion; and his beloved brother, Charles Michael Champion.

The family requests memorials be made to Corinth Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.