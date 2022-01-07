MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Larry Monroe Light, age 67, passed away Saturday, June 11, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

He was born May 23, 1955 in Sardis to the late John Monroe Light and Mary Lee Light.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Felician Light of Tunica; three sons, Jason Light, Cory Light of Tunica and Jacob Light of Eldorado, Ill.; a sister, Brenda Burt (SM) of Charleston; three brothers, John David Light of Judsonia, Ark., Joseph Light (Melissa) of Gilmer, Texas and Tommy Light of Dundee; and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jerry Lynn Light, Paul Light and Calvin Light.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com.