CHARLESTON — Linda Alexander Holland passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Medical Trauma Center in Memphis.

Visitation will be held at Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Sumner Baptist Church in Sumner on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Senior Pastor Alan Sumner. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery.

She was born on December 24, 1950 in Charleston. She grew up in Webb, and had retired in Hernando.

She graduated from West Tallahatchie High School in 1968. She had a wonderful career in banking throughout her life. She was a wonderful, upbeat, positive person who had always been there for anyone needing a helping hand. She made friends with everyone she met and had a contagious laugh as her smile lit up the room. She cherished all the time she spent with her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, sewing, site-seeing, shopping, and gardening. She was strong in her faith in God and she will be dearly missed by everyone.

Linda is survived by her children, John Felix Jenkins and Salena White and husband, Andy White; grandchildren, Abby Karsyn White, Casen White, and Barkley Jenkins; and sister, Janice Rainey.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, John T. Alexander and mother, Ruby Alexander.

Honoring Linda as pallbearers will be Nathan Casburn, Todd Rickels, Chris Waldrup, Glen Rickels, Barry Bryant, and Troy Haney.

Donations can be made to Hernando Getwell Church Youth Ministries, 1464 Byhalia Road, Hernando, MS 38632.

