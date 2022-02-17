TILLATOBA — On Sunday, Feb. 20, Margaret Ann Standridge Tillman, passed from this life, in the arms of her loved ones, to the comforting arms of her Lord and Savior. Her life began March 30, 1930.

The celebration of her life will begin with a visitation at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at Tillatoba Baptist Church. The service will be held at 2 p.m.

Margaret Ann was born in Parkin, Arkansas, and moved from there to Holly Grove. She came to Tillatoba at the age of 18, having finished high school at Sardis.

She was one of three children born to Marguerite Elizabeth Jenkins Standridge and Gilbert Dewitt Standridge. She had two brothers Gene Trotter Standridge of Tillatoba married to Lillian Bailey Standridge, the late Gilbert Ray Standridge of Cascilla married to Anne Landreth Standridge (dec.).

Margaret Ann was the wife of the late John Beldon Tillman. Their lives were blessed with four loving children; Connie Cockerel (Larry), John Gilbert Tillman (Tammy dec.) Jeff Harris Tillman (Faith) and Lee Ann Howe (Bubba). Margaret Ann loved and was proud of seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She achieved a bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Mississippi. She taught chemistry and grade school until 1971.

Margaret Ann became a member of Tillatoba Baptist Church in 1962. She served her church faithfully teaching Sunday School and Bible School as well as serving in other capacities. For more than 30 years she taught the ladies Sunday School Class. She and John were blessed to see all four children finish high school, and college and come to the knowledge of a saving relationship with Christ.

She was a staunch patriot and supported her nation as well as her husband and other loved ones who served her country.

Margaret Ann grew up a farm girl and was very involved in raising crops and cattle along with her children on the farm which she and John made home. She was an excellent cook and all who put their feet under her table left overly satisfied every time!

She was an accomplished horsewoman and passed a love of riding on to her children. She enjoyed sports and competition, and even more so, when her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved. She enjoyed following John as he bird hunted and loved watching him work his dogs.

Margaret Ann was an avid reader; and enjoyed learning. She shared her kindness, love and knowledge with all whom she came in contact. She set an example beyond measure for those who knew her. As Jeff wrote in an article entitled “privileged”, all of our blessings come from God, but He blessed this family through the medium of Christian parents.

Margaret Ann and family regularly decorate Union Cemetery for each patriotic holiday and the family requests that all donations be given to the Union Cemetery Fund in memory of Margaret Ann Standridge Tillman.

