GRENADA — Margaret Louise Bailey Williamson, age 83, formally of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, at her home in Grenada.

Due to Covid circumstances, the family will hold a private celebration of life. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin J. Williamson.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Morgan Turney and Denise Kennington; a son, Marty Williamson; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.