SCOBEY — Marvin L. Ross, age 81, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rosebloom Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Shelly Scallions conducting. Interment followed at Paul Cemetery with Womble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Marvin was born on June 7, 1941, in Mississippi, to the late G.L. Ross and Sadie Allbritton Ross. He attended Rosebloom Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by two sons, Rodney (Tina) Ross and Philip (Gina) Ross, both of Scobey; three sisters, Marlene (Drew) Carpenter of Charleston, Dorothy Gene (Wayne) Edwards of Grenada and Jewel Bloodworth of Scobey; three brothers, H.B. (Margie) Ross of Oakland, Stanley (Diane) Ross of Scobey and Steve (Donna) Ross of Scobey; 4 grandchildren, Brooke (Cameron) Turner, River Ross, Anna Ross, Derek Ross; and 3 great-grandchildren, Clayton Turner, Reece Turner and Ross Turner.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Shirley Jean Ross; a son, Dan Gordon Ross; a daughter, Remonia Lynn Ross; and a sister, Opal Bloodworth.

Pallbearers were Brandon Bloodworth, David Robinson, Greg Ross, Nathan Ross, Mark Rutledge and Cameron Turner.

Honorary pallbearers were Davlyn Ross and Rob Ross.

Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com.