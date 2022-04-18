CHARLESTON — Mary Lynn Rideout Ellett, age 91, passed away Thursday, April 14, at her home.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Pine Hill Presbyterian Church with visitation from 1-2 p.m. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Ellett; a son, Kelly Ellett; and a grandson, Mathew Ellett.

She is survived by a daughter, Gay Hodges; three sons, Terry Ellett, Jerry Ellett and Doyle Ellett; a brother and 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.