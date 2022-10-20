CHARLESTON — Mary Frances Aven Gentry, 74, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Newsom Funeral Home. A graveside service and interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery in Paynes.

Frances, or Aunt Frances as she was known to so many, was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, grannyma, sister, and friend. She enjoyed quilting, reading, visiting with family and friends, and, most recently, holding her newest great-granddaughter, Arabella Cable.

Those left to cherish memories of Frances include two daughters, Barbara “Jeannie” Gentry Seymore (Bud) and Sharon Gentry Seymore (Danny), and one son, Billy Gentry (Stephanie), all of Nettleton; nine grandchildren, Dale Seymore (Hannah) of Nettleton, Christina Seymore of Middleton, Tenn., Luke Seymore of Nettleton, Samantha Gentry Cable (Jimmy) of Charleston, Daniel Seymore, Ricky Seymore (Gracie) all of Nettleton, Tyler Gentry of Charleston, Dalton Farmer of Nettleton, and Shelby Farmer of Oxford; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother, Troy Aven of Batesville; a sister, Joyce Gentry of Charleston; and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Seal and Minnie Lee Aven; her husband of 57 years, Bobby Gentry; four brothers, Robert Aven, Roy Aven, Travis Aven, and Earl Aven; and a sister, Kathleen Robinson.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.