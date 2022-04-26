CASCILLA — Mary Louise Kendall of Cascilla passed away Tuesday, April 19, at the age of 81.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Newsom Funeral Home chapel in Charleston. She was placed to rest by her husband of 45 years, Fred Kendall, in Stonefield Church of God Cemetery at Cascilla.

Louise was born on November 4, 1940 in Enid to Roy and Gladys Beaird Lewellen. She was raised in Teasdale by her parents and her beloved grandmother, Mary Jane Hollingsworth; along with her younger siblings Betty, Bud (Little Brother), and Charlotte (Baby Sis). On January 27, 1957, Louise married Fred Kendall and moved to Cascilla, which she would call home for the rest of her life.

During her working years, she was employed full-time in the manufacturing industry in Grenada and Charleston. However, that was just how she earned a living. Her real job was being a caregiver to her entire family, her church, and her community. Louise would work all day at the plant, and then go to Teasdale to care for her parents. She would work all day at the plant, and then go home to cook and clean. She would work all day at the plant, and then go to church each time the doors were open.

Her faithfulness to God and her family cannot be matched or compared, and there was no one more dedicated to being a prayer-warrior for those she loved. Along with teaching all of us how to pray and love Jesus, Louise taught us all how to celebrate events and each other. Louise was known for her generosity and fierce loyalty above all else.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her grandmother, Jane; her parents, Roy and Gladys; her brother, Bud; her sister, Charlotte; and her nephew, Chuck Estridge.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Estridge; daughter, Donna Kendall Burt (Jay King); son, Gary Fred Kendall; granddaughters, Lori Burt Banes (Alex Zapata), Julie Burt Ferguson (Steve Ferguson), Haley Burt Yarborough, and Tiffany Lane Perkins (Sean Perkins); and great-grandchildren, Tanner Danielle Banes, Jeremy Zapata, Lina Zapata, Ava Perkins and Asher Perkins. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins, who she loved dearly, and who will surely miss her, survive Louise as well.

The family requests any memorials be mad to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, which supports families who are impacted by the same disease that her precious Little Brother was born with, www.oif.org.

